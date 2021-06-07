No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Spanish national team captain corona infection – four players invited to European Championship readiness

by admin_gke11ifx
June 7, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Invited players practice separately from other players.

Spanish national football team coach Luis Enrique named four players out of the European Championships team on Monday due to the coronavirus.

Enrique made his decision as captain of the national team Sergio Busquetsilla coronavirus infection was diagnosed on Sunday. Spanish Football Association said infection and at the same time reported that others on the team’s corona tests were negative.

“Players are now being tested daily,” the Spanish Football Association told AFP.

According to AFP, the players invited to the tournament readiness are Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler mixed Brais Méndez. The quartet practices separately from the other players.

Spain will continue its preparations for the European Championships on Tuesday against Lithuania. In their European Championship opening on June 14, Enrique’s guards will face Sweden.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Nadal: "I'm fine, I just have to avoid deconcentration"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.