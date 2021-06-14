Supporter of Ukraine during the match against Holland

Rome – Spain takes the field on the fourth day of Euro 2020, a Monday that presents on television only one match on Rai and the three matches scheduled on Sky.

RAI. Prime evening on Raiuno with Spain-Sweden: in Seville the Slovenian referee Vincic whistles the start at 21, commentary by Dario Di Gennaro with commentator Andrea Agostinelli. Prologue to the match from 8.30 pm live from the Foro Italico with Paola Ferrari with Luca Toni. After the meeting begins “European Nights”, the mediocre container conducted by Marco Lollobrigida.

In the night, at half past one, Spain-Sweden reruns.

The Seville match is also broadcast in 4K on Tivusat’s Rai4K channel with personalized commentary.

For the rest on Raidue usual appointment at 13.30 with “Dribbling Europeani”, on RaiSport early morning with the reruns of England-Croatia (8 am) and Holland-Ukraine (9.45 am) and followed by “European Nights” by last evening.

SKY. Pay TV offers the three scheduled matches live on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Football. It starts at 15 with Scotland-Czech Republic told by Paolo Ciarravano, at 18 it is the turn of Poland-Slovakia with Davide Polizzi at the microphone, at 21 Spain-Sweden with the commentary by Riccardo Gentile flanked by Nando Orsi to the technical commentary.

From 2 pm “Sky Euro Live”, in the evening from 8 pm Anna Billò and her guests.

The matches are broadcast in 4K Hdr.

IN EUROPE. Tonight’s Spain-Sweden match characterizes the schedule of Tf1 in France, Zdf in Germany, of the Italian Tele 5 in Spain and Bbc One in England with Gary Lineker at the helm of the studio.

YOU LISTEN. Saturday night Belgium-Russia allowed Raiuno to win the evening as it recorded 4 million and 200 thousand viewers, for a share of 21.90 percent. In the afternoon, again on Raiuno, 2 million and 330 thousand football fans saw Wales-Switzerland.

A PRAISE. To Sky for the way he told Eriksen’s drama live on Saturday, starting with commentator Andrea Marinozzi.

THEY SAID. “We also remember Shakiri’s experience at Inter that was probably unlucky enough to go back to Stoke City before becoming an essential element for Liverpool” commentator Dario Di Gennaro said on Raiuno on Saturday afternoon at the twenty-eighth minute of the first half. of Wales-Switzerland. Shakiri in Liverpool this year has played just 22 games out of 53 this season.

TOMORROW. France-Germany stands out at 9 pm on Tuesday for Euro 2020, broadcast on Raiuno and Sky. It will also be played at 18 Hungary-Portugal, exclusively on Sky.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS