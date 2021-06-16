It is the day of Italy-Switzerland at the European Championships. The game is played in the evening, at 21, and characterizes the schedule of Rai and Sky.

Rai. State TV opens the evening from the Foro Italico in Rome with Paola Ferrari who introduces the match with Marco Tardelli and, live from the Olympic stadium with Enrico Varriale and Claudio Marchisio. The game is then told as usual by Alberto Rimedio flanked by Antonio Di Gennaro to the technical comment and Alessandro Antinelli on the sidelines.

At the end, interviews and comments precede the start of “European Nights”.

Italy-Switzerland is broadcast in high definition on channel 501 and in 4K on channel 210 of Tivusat with personalized commentary. The game is repeated at half past one on Raiuno.

For the rest of the programming relating to Euro 2020, an appointment at 13.30 on Raidue with “Dribbling Europei” while Rai Sport broadcasts in the morning (9.45) France – Germany.

Sky. Pay TV accompanies the subscriber to the evening match in Italy all day with continuous connections by correspondents Giorgia Cenni, Peppe Di Stefano and Marco Nosotti. At 8 pm the “Sky Euro Show” starts on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Football with Alessandro Bonan at the guide who converses with his guests Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Condò, Sandro Piccinini, Fabio Capello. At 9 pm the kick-off of Italy-Switzerland, the commentary is by Fabio Caressa with columnist Beppe Bergomi and Paolo Assogna for the speeches from the sidelines. At the end, long after the game.

In the afternoon, the other two matches of the day are scheduled: at 3 pm Finland-Russia in St. Petersburg with Gianluigi Bagnulo at the microphone, at 6pm Wales-Turkey live from Baku with Daniele Barone to the story.

Replica of Italy-Switzerland at 11 pm on Sky Sport Arena.

The signal. We remind you that there is always a little more than a second of difference between the images that arrive on Rai, as long as they come from the antenna and not from the satellite, and the images on Sky for the benefit of state TV.

You listen. There were 5 million and 673 thousand viewers who saw the match between Spain and Sweden on Raiuno on Monday evening, for a share of 25 per cent (so one in four TVs was tuned to the match). Afterwards, just 960 thousand people for “European Nights”, still many considering the quality of the program.

They said. “Olsen is saved, the Everton goalkeeper who is now Swedish here in Cartuja”. Dario Di Gennaro in the 44th minute of the first half of Spain-Sweden on Raiuno.

Thursday. There are three matches scheduled for tomorrow: Ukraine-North Macedonia at 3pm, Denmark-Belgium at 6pm and Holland-Austria at 9pm. All matches are broadcast on Sky, Rai broadcasts the evening game.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS