Owls will start their European Championship contract against rock-hard Denmark on Saturday.

One One of the cornerstones of the Finnish men’s national football team in recent years has been close and disciplined defensive play.

However, in his five games this calendar year, Owls has conceded nine goals and scored five. The team headed to the European Championships for a 0-1 home loss against Estonia.

Defender Jukka Raitala however, is not worried.

“Still, we haven’t defended badly. There have been a few misfortunes on the trip. I repeat myself saying the same as before the Estonian game, but one of our biggest strengths is that we have succeeded in the defensive end and defended well as a team. It is also key in these three games, ”Raitala said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Finland will start its European Championships on Saturday against Denmark in Copenhagen. Next Wednesday, the team will face Russia in St. Petersburg. Belgium will meet in the final game of the first block on June 21 in St. Petersburg.

“Denmark is an infinitely good team. We are definitely going to overthrow Denmark. ”

The health situation of the Finnish team is good. Nikolai Alho was fully involved in previous exercises part of the time. Alho has suffered an ankle injury.

Owls Raitala from the European Championship crew, Tim Sparv, Teemu Pukki, Anssi Jaakkola and Joona Toivio represented Finland in the European Championships for under-21s in 2009.

“Of course, these are competitions of a slightly different scale, not to mention the competitions for those under 21 years of age. These are a degree harder pippalos, ”Raitala said.

Young In the European Championships, Finland’s head coach was Huuhkajie’s current pilot Markku Kanerva.

“Football has evolved a lot in 12 years, and you can see it from doing Riveke (Kanerva),” Raitala said.

At the club team level, Raitala represents the MLS club Minnesota United. Trips to national team missions are long and strenuous. Now a longer camping has made it possible to recover from the time difference well in advance.

“I would be lying if I said it didn’t matter. My choice is to play there. There is a lot of travel there, and the trips here are quite difficult, but they have been handled well. ”

