Football HJK avoided the worst option in the important euro draw, the lottery of other Finns was also favorable

HJK will play in the first qualifying round of the Champions League against the Montenegrin championship team.

Helsinki An opponent of the football club for the first qualifying round of the Champions League was drawn on Tuesday. HJK will receive the Montenegrin champion FK Budućnost Podgorica.

Last year, Euro matches were exceptionally played in one piece, but now the competitions are going back to traditional match pairs. HJK will play the first partial match at home in Töölö on July 6 or 7. The second rounds will be played a week later.

The match pairs for the second qualifying round will be drawn as early as Wednesday. The winner of HJK’s match pair will be on the side of the non-placed in that draw, and potential opponents include Malmö FF and Olympiakos.

HJK avoided the worst possible option in the draw. Placed in the same draw was the Romanian champion CFR Cluj, who dropped the Kuopio Ball Club in the playoffs of the Europa League last year.

Winning the first pair of matches this year would be exceptionally important for HJK. From the first qualifying round of the Champions League, the losers will fall directly into the qualifiers of the new Conference League, but from the second round onwards, the losers will be able to continue in the Europa League.

If HJK ​​managed to beat Budućnost, it would have been enough for it to survive the European group stage with the victory of one of the following three opponents.

Budućnost has won the country’s main series five times since Montenegro’s independence. It has faced the Finnish team in the Europeans once before in the summer of 2008, when it lost to Tampere United in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

About Finnish teams KuPS, FC Inter and Honka will play in the new Conference League, which will be Uefa’s third annual club team tournament.

The first round matches of the Conference League will be played on July 8 and 15. Honka, who is playing his Euro home match in Töölö, will face NSÍ Runavík from the Faroe Islands.

The opponent of KuPS, which was very successful in the European Games last season, is FC Noah from Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Inter, meanwhile, will face the Hungarian team for the second year in a row, this time at the Puskás Academy.

All of the Finnish teams would be undefeated in the second round if they advanced. The matches of the second round of the Conference League will also be drawn as early as Wednesday.