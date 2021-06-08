Football Helmari captain Tinja-Riikka Korpela demands a punishment from Ilves’ coach who used the word h: “An apology alone is not enough to handle the matter”

The captain of the national team and a member of the board of the players’ association also marvel at the club’s sluggish performance.

Finland women’s national team captain and goalkeeper, playing for Everton Tinja-Riikka Korpela took a stand on his Instagram account for the incident in the National League match.

Korpela distributed the publication of the players ‘association, in which he condemns Ilves’ head coach Mika Lahtinen behavior. Korpela is also a member of the board of the players’ association.

Lahtinen got nervous in the middle of the game and cursed:

“Fuck, what a whore after all.”

Following the match, one can get the impression that the shout was directed at the player who lost the ball, but according to Lahtinen, it was just a reaction caused by the situation in general.

According to Korpela, the incident has also sparked discussion in the Helmari team. The position is unanimously clear.

“We are the whole team very upset about this behavior, and specifically about the use of the‘ h ’word towards a minor player,” Korpela said.

Korpela also wondered about the club’s 3.6. published a reply which did not address the matter with the necessary seriousness.

“It’s being downplayed and, in practice, it’s even being swept under the rug.”

Korpela emphasizes that circumstances may be relevant, but Lahtinen’s use of language was reprehensible in any case.

“The H-word can’t just be used as a curse word, especially when it’s addressed to a woman or even a minor girl.”

According to Korpela, mistakes happen. A sincere apology and the fact that it will no longer act in a similar way often enough is enough, but it is not enough for that incident.

“However, the derogatory language used by a coach against a player is such that an apology alone is not sufficient.”

The lynx coach has apologized for his behavior.

Lahtinen is on the sidelines of the team’s activities, as his conduct is currently being considered by the Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee.

“We continue to stress as a whole national team that this kind of behavior is completely reprehensible. Under no circumstances can this kind be accepted or left unpunished, ”the Captain of the Helmari concludes his publication.