Football Diego Maradona’s night nurse denies the allegations about the star’s death: I just followed the instructions

June 15, 2021
in World
Experts said the treatment was inadequate.

Football legend Diego Maradonan a nurse accused of a death-related expulsion told Argentine prosecutors on Monday that he had only followed instructions. According to the nurse, she had been forbidden to disturb Maradona while she was sleeping.

The 37-year-old man, heard by prosecutors on Monday, was Maradona’s night nurse and one of the last people to see the star alive.

The night nurse is one of seven people suspected of contributing to Maradona’s death. According to a report by a group of experts published in late spring, the star had received inadequate treatment and had been left to fend for himself “for a long and painful time”.

Maradona died last November at the age of 60 after a heart attack.

