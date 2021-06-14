Football, Buffon returns to Parma after 26 years: he will be the captain

Gigi Buffon he said yes to the American president of Parma Kyle Krause. The agreement would have been reached and Buffon, who is dividing the holiday between Forte dei Marmi and the United States, should dissolve the last, now weak, reserves in the coming days and ratify the final agreement: a two-year deal with a reward in case of promotion, the captain’s armband and a position on the technical staff at the end of their career. Twenty-six years after the debut with Nevio Scala, Buffon, at the age of 43, is therefore one step away from returning to the team that launched him, in the Serie B championship.