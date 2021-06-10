No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Amateur players gained quite a bit of experience in England: the huge towers of the power plant were blown up in the middle of the match

by admin_gke11ifx
June 10, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 6 mins read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

RelatedPosts

English the amateur football match in Rugeley was only suspended for a moment when the landmarks of a small town, the huge condensing towers of a coal-fired power plant, were blown to the ground on Sunday, says, among other things RT.com.

After the blast, a cloud of dust filled the sky, but after a bit of confusion, the match between Brereton Lion FC and Dormans FC continued. Dormans won the match 3-1.

Rugeley in central England was known for its coal mines, but mining ceased in the 1990s. The Rugeley coal-fired power plant and its 115-meter towers have been the city’s landmark for nearly 60 years. The power plant was shut down in 2016, he says Stokesentinel.co.uk.

The French company Engie, which owns the power plant, is now designing apartments and various workspaces in the area.

The towers began to sink after the blast. Picture: Mike Bayly / Reuters

In the end, all that was left of the towers was a cloud of dust. Picture: Mike Bayly / Reuters

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

The authors of Battlefield 2042 explain the lack of campaign "we focus on what we do best"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.