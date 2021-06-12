Food Finnish asparagus has charmed chefs, but Finns don’t buy it – Asparagus ended up distributing thousands of asparagus bundles for free

Asparagus grows from rhizomes in May-June by an average of 15 cents a day. Benches must therefore be collected daily, sometimes up to twice.

The clickable texture and pea-like taste of domestic green asparagus will charm top chefs. However, thousands of bundles of asparagus from the Sauvola farm have been distributed free of charge to convince people of its quality.

For subscribers

Idea no Ingrida Alijosiuten thought sounded good. Oh, that field to grow asparagus? “Our family has such a division of labor that my husband conceives, and I arrange those practical jobs. I’ve learned a bit to brake, ”Alijosiute says.