Following Yuri Khovansky, who was detained in St. Petersburg, another blogger, the creator of the Shkokobloggers YouTube show, Andrei Nifedov, was brought to the police department in the case of incitement to terrorism. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Mash on Moika” with reference to its own sources.

