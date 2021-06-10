3DJuegos and Webedia Gaming are official partners of the Geoff Keighley event, which promises many new features.

This weekend begins E3 2021, but you don’t have to wait until Saturday to start learning about the industry news. Today the opening event of the new edition of the Summer Game Fest. The summertime event organized by Geoff Keighley returns in 2021 with the promise of showing more than 30 games and advertisements on its first day, that is, today. And not only that: 3DJuegos and Webedia are the official partners of Summer Game Fest in Spain, so you can enjoy the event on our website with the highest possible quality, and with all the information at the moment.

Now, what you all want to know is when the announcements start. The Summer Game Fest will start today, June 10, at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) / 1:00 p.m. (CDMX time). As always, we offer you here a link with the schedules of each country. In this news we offer you the official stream of the event through YouTube, and before its start, we will update the content with the 3DJuegos stream, so you can follow the event live with us while we discover all its surprises.

And, as we mentioned before, Geoff Keighley anticipates that we will see more than 30 games at the Summer Game Fest, and this only during its opening event. Games that not only include well-known titles and expected updates: they also promise announcements of new games in scoop. Along with this, the event will have guests such as Jeff Goldblum and Giancarlo Esposito, the latter the villain of Far Cry 6, as well as with industry professionals, and musical performances from Weezer, Japanese Breakfast and Sonic Symphony.

Beyond the Summer Game Fest, we remind you that at 3DJuegos we are also the official partners of E3 2021 in Spain, and that on our website you can check all the dates, times and conferences of E3. Back to the event that concerns us, and waiting for the Summer Game Fest to start, we only have one question to ask: What games do you hope to see at the event?

