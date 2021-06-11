New 3DJuegos Platinum in which we delve into the origin and evolution of the Insomniac Games saga.

Today the highly anticipated Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart from PS5, the new action adventure platform developed by Insomniac Games, and in 3DJuegos we have taken advantage of this special day to premiere another episode of our documentary series about video games. So the 3D Platinum Games What you will see is starred by this friendly duo who have been with PlayStation fans for almost 20 years.

On Ratchet: Legend of the Lombax We review the origins of this successful series and talk about its protagonists, the villains, how their action has changed over the years and also, of course, how fans have lived this experience until the premiere of Rift Apart, last episode of the saga to date. In this sense, you can rest assured, no spoilers of this PS5 exclusive.

As usual in our 3DJuegos Platinum format, we have brought together experts and very special guests to talk in depth about Ratchet & Clank and understand the keys to their success: why do they like their video games so much? What is special about your leading duo? What steps has Insomniac Games taken to reach this level of quality? In our analysis of Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart we highlight all the strengths of this new action adventure that has been released today.

To get you started for the new 3DJuegos Platinum, we leave you with the trailer for this new chapter of our video game documentary series.

More about: Ratchet & Clank, 3D Games Platinum and Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart.