The councilor of the Popular Party needs the votes of 14 councilors to take over from Ana Belén Castejón, who will become Urban Planning in the second half of the legislature Plenary session of the Cartagena City Council, this Friday. / JM Rodríguez / AGM

The councilor of the PP Noelia Arroyo will be invested this Saturday as the new mayor of Cartagena if she gets the support of 14 councilors in the extraordinary plenary session held in the port city. If he succeeds, he will take over from Ana Belén Castejón, who will become Urban Planning in the second half of the legislature.