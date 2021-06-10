Insomniac Games’ next adventure, exclusive to PlayStation 5, will be available this Friday, June 11.

The release of Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart is close to now. The next chapter in the adventures of Ratchet and Clank It will debut this Friday, June 11 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive game, no intergenerational version. It is an adventure with which Insomniac Games wants to show the potential of Sony’s new machine. And, to commemorate its launch, PlayStation Spain will celebrate tonight a launch event in digital format, which promises a lot of fun – and some prizes – for fans of the saga.

We will update this news with the stream as soon as it is enabledRatchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart Launch Event Kicks Off this Thursday, June 10, at 9:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), and can be seen through the Twitch Of the brand. Of course, we will update this news with the video as soon as PlayStation enables the stream. A digital event that, the company claims, will be “loaded with surprises, raffles, gameplay and gifts“for its viewers. Likewise, the event will feature multiple renowned guests, and will be presented by Alba Horcajuelo and Rosdri, from the ‘Connection PlayStation’ program.

Beyond the explosive shootings, and the Lombax with pistols, the launch event of the new Ratchet and Clank will have the collaboration of ONCE, and ONCE Foundation. “The ONCE organization has been working for the inclusion and better quality of life of people with visual disabilities for more than 80 years, promoting the total integration of blind people and their access to culture and leisure“, exposes PlayStation Spain, and its objectives are” cooperation, solidarity and social inclusion of people with any other type of disability other than visual “.

Known internationally as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games’ new adventure will be available worldwide this Friday, June 11. An adventure that has had a great reception among specialized critics, including our colleague Alejandro Pascual, who tells you everything there is to know about the game in his analysis of Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ratchet & Clank, PlayStation Spain, PS5 and Insomniac Games.