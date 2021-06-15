Nintendo’s E3 2021 conference will focus on games dated “mostly” for the second half of 2021.

Today is the day. Today, finally, the Nintendo conference of E3 2021 is held. A new Nintendo direct which promises to be packed with major announcements for fans of the Big N, focused on Nintendo Switch games for the second half of 2021 and beyond. Will we see the long-awaited Breath of the Wild 2 again? Right now it is impossible to know, but what we do know is that this event promises many emotions for the players.

The Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 will begin today, Tuesday, June 15, at 18:00 (Spanish peninsular time) / 11:00 (CDMX time), although you won’t have to wait that long for the fun to begin. A few hours before, At 16:00, the live broadcast of 3DJuegos will start where our team will talk, with a lot of humor, about what we hope to see from Nintendo, the E3 2021 announcements and, surely, Bertín Osborne. Do not ask the reason, enter yourselves to find out.

The Nintendo Direct will last 40 minutes, followed by a 3-hour Treehouse LiveNow, What can we expect from Nintendo at E3 2021? The Kyoto company anticipates that its Nintendo Direct will last about 40 minutes, approximately, and will be followed by a 3-hour Nintendo Treehouse Live to delve into the games presented. Despite numerous rumors about a supposed Nintendo Switch Pro, the company reiterates that the presentation will focus “exclusively in software” from Nintendo Switch. That is, in console games, with an eye to the second half of the year, so it seems difficult to see a hardware review at this date.

Of course, it is always possible that Nintendo is playing the game, although it would be rare for them. With long-awaited titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, reruns like the Pokémon Pearl and Diamond remake, and promising titles like Pokémon Arceus and Splatoon 3 set for 2022, do you think Nintendo will surprise us with an unexpected announcement? And the most important: What games do you hope to see in this Nintendo Direct?

More on: E3 2021, Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Nintendo Switch.