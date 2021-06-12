On Friday, June 11, the folk singer Amanda Portales shared with her followers on Instagram her joy after receiving the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The artist about to turn 60 shared several photographs of the process, including one with the medical team of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) and a message highlighting the work of President Francisco Sagasti.

“First dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. Thanks God! Thanks to the Presidency of the Republic of Peru, I too # PongoElHombroPorElPerú “, said the interpreter of “Crystal glass” Y “I’m a single”.

“To continue protecting ourselves,” added the folkloric as a recommendation.

Post by Amanda Portales about the vaccine received. Photo: Amanda Portales / Instagram

On the other hand, Amanda Portales confirmed her participation in Peruvian Festival in Virginia (United States), after a follower asked him if he would be available to travel.

“Yes, on Sunday July 18 I will be in Virginia,” said the Peruvian singer.

The Peruvian Festival in Virginia is an event that has been held since 1987 in Arlington County and in which renowned artists of Creole, Andean music and other genres have participated, such as Jorge Luis Jasso, the Galván Brothers Y Max castro.

