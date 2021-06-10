As of next July, you will be able to travel by plane from Murcia to Bilbao and Santander. The airline Volotea will operate in these two new connections between July and September offering 6,000 seats in each of them.

These two new destinations, Volotea will double its routes from Corvera airport. According to data from the airline, increase by 281% compared to 2019 the number of flights offered, thus becoming “the airline that offers the most domestic routes from this airport and the third with the most capacity in 2021, with a total offer of more than 40,000 seats.”

Currently the Region of Murcia has air connections to Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Santander, Bilbao, Barcelona, ​​Asturias, Menorca and Oviedo. Flights to Barcelona depart on Fridays and Sundays, those with destination Santander, Tuesdays and Saturdays; those who travel to Bilbao, on Thursdays and Sundays.

To travel to Menorca there are connections every Tuesday and Friday to as of June 23, and to Asturias every Wednesday and Saturday.

As for international destinations, you can also travel to Belgica, to Charleroi, Antwerp and Bruges (with the TUI company) and from the first fortnight of July to Birmingham, Bornemouth, Glasgow and Manchester (all of them with Ryanair), in addition to London and Bristol (with the Easyjet company).