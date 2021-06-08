Alessandro Florenzi was the Italian player who spoke to the press today, three days before the Euro Cup debut with Turkey. The full-back, who will return to Roma after his experience at PSG, spoke of his moment, that of Azzurra and also of his former teammate Kylian Mbappé.

Moment: “I’m great. The whole team is ready, we arrived with great enthusiasm and it will be a great emotion to see the Tifosi again in a stadium that saw me grow.”

France: “They have the strongest player in the tournament, I watched him all year. They are favorites, but I want to say something: winning is never easy, in a competition the details can make a difference. There will be many teams that will fight, and so will we.”

Vaccines: “It was a privilege, but I don’t want to imagine what would have happened to a positive person like Busquets. I had covid, so I didn’t have to be vaccinated, but the institutions must be thanked.” The FIGC clarified that the Azzurri were vaccinated like all Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Donnarumma: “No one should give him advice, it is his life and he will decide where to continue his career. At PSG I became a better player.”

Mbappé: “You can only stop with teamwork. He is the best in the Eurocup, perhaps in the world. I trained with him, sometimes I managed to stop him, but it is not easy to do it even on the PlayStation.”

From Rossi: “He has everything to be a great coach, on a technical and empathic level. There are coaches who when they connect with their players, they don’t need tactics. It would be great to be coached by him.”