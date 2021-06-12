Florence (DPA)

Doubts are swirling about the possibility of defender Alessandro Florenzi participating in the Italian national team, in its scheduled match against his Swiss counterpart in the second round of the group stage matches, at the European Football Championship “Euro 2020”.

And the Italian Football Association announced today, Saturday, that Florenzi suffers from a muscle injury in the right calf muscle, and he was injured during his participation yesterday, Friday, in the opening match of Euro 2020, which ended with the Italian team’s victory over its Turkish counterpart 3-0.

And the newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport” reported that Florenzi will need to rest for a few days, and therefore will miss the scheduled match against the Swiss national team next Wednesday.

She added that the picture was not clear about the possibility of his participation in the team’s third match in the group stage, which is scheduled against Wales on June 20.

Florenzi was substituted during yesterday’s match and was replaced by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini hopes Marco Verratti will return during the match against Switzerland, after he missed yesterday’s match due to his failure to recover in time after recovering from a knee injury.