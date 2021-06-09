Florencia Kirchner, daughter of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, is admitted to the Otamendi Sanatorium for an “infectious process,” as she was able to confirm. Clarion.

The sources confirmed that the young woman was admitted to that health center in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires in the last hours.

According to the Sanatorium, Florencia Kirchner “is on her second day of general hospitalization for an infectious process.”

“His state of health is good and he is evolving favorably from the picture that caused his hospitalization,” they added.

The first medical report of the Otamendi sanatorium on the health of Florencia Kirchner.

In the midst of the pandemic, the first version that emerged was that the young woman had tested positive for coronavirus, but that information was denied by sources very close to the Kirchner family.

His last activity on social networks was this Tuesday night when he shared a story with a memory of 2020 on Instagram.



The story that Florencia Kirchner uploaded to her Instagram account on Tuesday night.

Florencia Kirchner had undergone treatment for “post-traumatic stress” for more than a year in Havana, and returned to Argentina in early 2020. During her recovery in Cuba, she received a visit from the former president on several occasions.

Precisely in March 2020, the young woman took to social networks to talk about her health problems. In a post on Instagram, where he usually develops different reflections, he pointed harshly against the media, Justice and the Government of Mauricio Macri for his situation.

“They made me sick, yes, but they never made me hate my name,” he questioned in that publication.

Months later, in May of last year, she provided an extensive report where she spoke about her health, her passion for literature, feminism and her return to the country, a few days after the first quarantine for coronavirus was decreed in Argentina.

“I did not understand anything, because in addition, entering the country with this is not like when you enter the country normally. It seemed like the apocalypse. I did not understand anything,” he said on radio Con Vos.

In that sense, she spoke of her experience during her treatment in Havana that led her to be “locked up for a long time.” “So, it was to enter my apartment, and I came from living in the middle of a forest. It was suddenly buildings opposite, a very strong change of habitat and in these conditions of the pandemic, which was like deserted streets, like everything very strange “, he recounted.

“I am much better. It’s hard to be okay. I think there is no being well. But I am better. I do not feel that I am in a dark well as I felt “, assured the daughter of Cristina and Néstor Kirchner.

AFG