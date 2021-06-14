Following yesterday’s release date reveal for Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X / S, Microsoft has shared a few additional details – including confirmation that it’ll run at 30fps on console – via the time-honored mediums of FAQ and Twitter.

Those frame rate details come via the official Microsoft Flight Simulator Twitter feed, which, in response to queries from a number of curious punters, confirmed that Xbox Series X / S players can expect a base frame rate of 30fps. It noted, however, that frame rates above 30fps are possible on TVs supporting variable refresh rates (VRR).

Over on the official Flight Simulator’s FAQ, meanwhile, most additional details provided aim to clarify questions around how the console edition will interact with the version already released on PC, and confirm, for instance, that those who own the Windows Store version on PC won’t need to purchase the console edition again.

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Xbox Series X | S Gameplay Trailer.

Additionally, cross-play will be supported between the Xbox Series X / S, Steam, and Windows Store versions, meaning PC players will be able to see console pilots careening through the skies and vice versa. Cross-save will also arrive alongside the console version so players can transfer all progress, as well as first-party DLC, between different versions of the game.

There are a couple of caveats where DLC is concerned, however; Microsoft says third-party DLC will only be transferable if its developer wants it to be, and that DLC purchased via Steam will not work on Xbox. And as for Achievements, they’ll only be shared between the Xbox Series X / S and the Windows Store version on PC.

The FAQ answers a few more questions in addition to the above, including offering a list of peripherals supported on consoles, so do take a gander if you’re eager to expand on your Microsoft Flight Simulator knowledge ahead of its Xbox Series X / S release on 27th July.