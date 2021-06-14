Spain has started the European Championship in a minor way. The team of national coach Luis Enrique had by far the most ball possession against Sweden, but was unable to convert this into a victory. Despite the 0-0 there was never a dull moment.











By Rik Elfrink



Dominate, but don’t push. That was the story of Spain-Sweden, which ended very disappointingly for the home country with a 0-0. In Seville, the Spaniards gave a firm swing to the vice they had in their hands for almost ninety minutes too late and the finish of the strikers was also unconvincing. In Estadio de la Cartuja there was a boss in the house, but was never dealt a blow.

In the opening phase, the Swedes really had nothing to say and Spain could easily pass the ball. With more than eighty percent of the ball for Luis Enrique’s team, the proportions were soon clear. Koke, Pedri and Rodri were allowed to determine the game in midfield and the Scandinavians gasped a few times in the initial phase.

Yet it was only after fifteen minutes that the first really big chance arose, with the experienced goalie Robin Olsen at his post. Everton’s closing post was able to thwart a dangerous header from Dani Almo with excellent reflex. It did not come to a heavy Spanish storm after that, because the spaces remained small and Sweden did not allow much in its own sixteen. Once, centre-back Marcus Danielson made a horrific mistake, but Álvaro Morata shot wide in the next opportunity. Even after the break, the attacker loaned out to Juventus last season was unhappy once again.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen saves. © AFP



Sweden get the greatest chance for peace

Could Sweden do nothing at all? Strangely enough, the biggest chance of the first half was for former Willem II top scorer Alexander Isak. Sweden had the ball for six minutes in the first half and in a flash of a second, the only 21-year-old replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic made an impression. The Real Sociedad striker entered the Spaniards’ penalty area with a Romário-like feint and was unlucky that his effort hit the post via a kind of carom.

They were the moments the Swedes had hoped for from the start and there were a few in the second half as well. Mikael Lustig failed in a promising position on an assumption and Marcus Berg finished badly. The rest of the time it was Spain that struck the clock and certainly after the substitution of Isak there was hardly any danger from the Swedish side. Despite a gigantic dominance, Spain did not manage to get the three points. Olsen was again an obstacle on the threshold of injury time and made a fantastic save from close range on a bet by Gerard Moreno. The lack of the unselected Sergio Ramos (35) is an important theme for the Spaniards at this European Championship. If all had gone well, he would have become a world record international in this tournament. With his 180 caps, he could have surpassed the record of Egyptian Ahmed Hassan (184 caps), although the number two in that global ranking (Bader Al-Matuwa, 183 caps) is still active for Qatar.

Pedro is disappointed. © Pool via REUTERS



The Swedes celebrate the draw. © AFP





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.