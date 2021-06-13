The Director of Centers Department at Ajman Civil Defense, Brigadier Muhammad Ali Al Suwaidi, said that the rate of vehicle fire accidents increases in the summer as a result of the high temperature and non-compliance with the requirements of security, safety and prevention in vehicles, which the concerned authorities are keen to raise awareness of.

He explained that among the causes of vehicle fires are failure to perform electrical and mechanical maintenance of the vehicle, high engine temperature, and leaving flammable materials in the vehicle such as (lighters, perfumes, sterilization packages), in addition to traffic accidents that may cause vehicle fires.

He pointed out that the vehicle contains flammable elements within its components or operating supplies, such as liquid fuels, oils or other elements such as upholstery materials, plastics, rubber, electrical network, engine heat, spark plugs and exhaust, and neglect and lack of maintenance and follow-up play a major role in the possibilities of fires for these vehicles. .

Brigadier General Al-Suwaidi called on drivers to take safety and security measures, to avoid such accidents, which are daily monitoring of the rates of cooling water and engine oil, closing the fuel tank cap tightly to prevent leakage and avoiding the risk of ignition, keeping an appropriate fire extinguisher and training in its use as a precaution, and committing to conducting periodic maintenance work. By specialized technicians, it is necessary to stop the engine when refueling the vehicle, refrain from smoking, keep the first aid kit, familiarize yourself with its contents and practice using it.



