The Argentine Under 23 team is preparing for the Olympic Games that will be held in Tokyo, between Friday, July 23 and Sunday, August 8, and in the friendlies prior to the contest there are several players from the squad led by Fernando Batista who have been standing out .
Among so many names we find Ezequiel Ponce, a 24-year-old center-forward who at just 16 made his debut in the First Division of Newell’s Old Boys de Rosario, and then began a marathon race through Europe that continues today. Stories with Heinze, Bielsa and much more. We review five things you did not know about the “9” who will fight with Adolfo Gaich for the position.
Ponce had been breaking it in Lower Divisions, converting in practically all his presentations, which led to the call to train before First. In an informal friendly, the “9” gave an involuntary elbow to a reference like Heinze: “I did not want to get to that situation, and less with him! I have a great appreciation for Gabriel, he behaved very well with me. They made me join the group very quickly, but yes, that’s how the Gringo met me. “You owe me an apology,” he said while smiling at the rest of the squad. Thus began his journey with the largest, where he remained almost 700 days before his first transfer to Europe.
Roma bet on his talent and put $ 5 million for 60% of his pass. Sportingly, he did not do well, since he did not play minutes, but it helped him to continue maturing and having the experience of sharing a dressing room with Francesco Totti, Edin Dzeko, Mohamed Salah, Leo Paredes and Daniele de Rossi, among others.
After landing in Spain on loan to Granada, Ponce was again transferred, in this case to Lille in France, at the express request of his fellow countryman Marcelo Bielsa: “When I found out that Marcelo wanted me to go there, with my dad we didn’t even hesitate and made the decision. It was something important to us. As my dad explained to me at the time, it was an opportunity to grow and so it was. The truth was that it was a huge joy for me, but imagine for my dad. For a coach like Marcelo to notice me … We fixed everything right away and I was able to learn from him ”, he recalled. Much Newell’s together.
In his last assignment he achieved his best scoring moment: in AEK in Greece, he scored 21 goals in 43 games (he started in 39) and raised his name again, so the offers to buy him were not long in coming: it was Spartak of Moscow , in exchange for 5 million euros, the club that acquired him and where he works today, seeking a presence in the Argentina Under 23 National Team.
“I love what he did Batistuta During his career, he had speed and determination when he entered the area. I didn’t have the pleasure of watching him play on TV, but I did collect a lot of videos. I have admiration for him. I like a lot the forwards of this last time like Luis Suarez, I like it very much, I try to have the hunger for goal that he has, he is a benchmark, “he added, in addition to admitting that he can share the pitch with Gaich, the other” Tank “that the youth team has, since his versatility to perform in any position up front allows it.
Leave a Reply