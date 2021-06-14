One person died and five more, including two children aged three and 13, were injured in an accident in the Ust-Labinsk district of the Kuban. This was announced on Monday, June 14, by the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory.

According to preliminary data, the accident occurred after the 20-year-old driver of the Lada Priora exceeded the speed limit and, having lost control, collided with a Nissan car. After the impact, the foreign car was thrown into the oncoming lane, where it drove off the Volkswagen.

It is specified that the Nissan driver died from his injuries at the scene of the accident. The Volkswagen driver and four of his passengers were injured.

An inspection is carried out upon the fact of an accident.

The day before, as a result of a collision of two cars in the Sverdlovsk region, three minors were hospitalized, including a one and a half year old child. The accident occurred on the second kilometer of the Serov-Poultry Factory road. Hyundai Solaris and Hyundai Elantra collided there.