The presidents of USA, Joe Biden, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, hold their first summit on Wednesday at the worst moment of bilateral relations in decades and when the lack of personal harmony is no longer a secret.

These are the keys to following an appointment that transcends the bilateral and in which both leaders will try to bring positions closer:

1- Old acquaintances

Putin and Biden know each other. They will see each other for the first time since Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States.

The last time they saw each other was in Moscow in 2011 when the first was prime minister of Russia and the second vice president of Barack Obama. Two years earlier, Obama had tried unsuccessfully to restart relations with Russia.

“Prime Minister, I am looking you in the eye and I don’t think you have a soul,” Biden told Putin in Moscow.

Geneva welcomes Putin and Biden with a great display of security. Photo: EFE

A decade earlier, George W. Bush had “seen the soul” of Putin and concluded that he was a “very frank and trustworthy” man.

Ten years have passed since that time. But Biden’s relationship with Putin has not improved: in March the American called the Russian a “murderer.” Putin responded by wishing him “good health” at 78 years old and replying “Whoever says so is.”

2- How are the relationships

Putin’s predecessor in the Kremlin and current vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, assured that both powers “have gone from rivalry to confrontation and have returned to the time of the Cold War.”

If then it was the missiles, now it is the sanctions, the interference of Russia in elections and the interference of the US in the post-Soviet backyard, the approach of NATO to the Russian borders, the aggressive actions of the Kremlin abroad or cyberattacks from Russian territory.



Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump meet in July 2017 during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: AP

The tensions between the Kremlin and the White House soared in March after the US president called Putin a “murderer”, after which Moscow called its ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, for consultations and recommended to the head of the US legation, John Sullivan, that leave the country.

In April the United States imposed sanctions on Russia and expelled 10 diplomats for his alleged interference in the 2020 presidential elections, his alleged role in the massive SolarWinds cyberattack, and his actions in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The Kremlin responded with similar measures, it included the US on a list of “unfriendly countries”, which implies that Washington will not be able to hire local personnel for its diplomatic missions on Russian soil, and recently limited the movement of US diplomats on Russian soil.

3- How will the meeting be

The summit will begin initially at 1:00 p.m. local time (8:00 a.m. in Argentina) at Villa La Grange in Geneva.

According to the Kremlin, the two presidents will meet first in a reduced format with the participation of their respective foreign ministers, and then in an expanded one.



Joe Biden, this Tuesday, arriving in Geneva, where he meets with Vladimir Putin. Photo: REUTERS

The possibility of a meeting alone will depend solely on Biden and Putin.

At the end of the summit, each president will hold a separate press conference. It is not known if there will be a final document or a joint statement.

4- The agenda

The two leaders will address virtually every issue that concerns both Moscow and Washington.

On the agenda are the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, strategic stability, Informatic security and fight against cybercrime. They will also deal with economic cooperation, the climate, the Arctic and the fight against the coronavirus.

Also, Putin and Biden assess the situation in the Middle East, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, the Korean peninsula, as well as the Iranian nuclear program.

They will also pay attention to the conflicts in Nagorno Karabakh and Ukraine and the crisis in Belarus.

The US leader also wants to talk to Putin about the human rights and the persecution of the Russian opposition, among them the jailed Alexei Navalny.



Protesters condemn the arrest of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny by the Russian government. Photo: REUTERS

He is also expected to mention to his Russian counterpart the Americans imprisoned in Russia, including Paul Whelan, a former Marine sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage.

5. Expectations

Neither leader arrives in Geneva with illusions. Biden seeks “stable and predictable” relations, while Putin wants a dialogue based on mutual respect, equality and without interference in the internal affairs of Russia.

Both delegations insist that the summit itself is already a breakthrough.

The Kremlin announced as a possible result of the meeting the return of the ambassadors of the United States and Russia to their respective destinations and the elimination of obstacles to the work of the legations.

Further, the resumption of the dialogue on strategic stability is on the table to define the agenda for the expiration of the New START nuclear disarmament treaty in 2026 and the inclusion of new weapons in future pacts.

And the restart of the cybersecurity talks is also on the agenda. That dialogue began in 2013 but was frozen due to disagreements over Ukraine and alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

Source: EFE

CB