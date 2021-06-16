UK investigates mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers, Taj Mahal reopens in India
- The government in The United Kingdom wants to make corona vaccinations mandatory for employees of care homes. That reports the British news channel Sky News Wednesday morning, based on sources within the Ministry of Health. In addition, the government would consider making corona vaccinations mandatory for all employees of the NHS, the public health system. The ministers will make a final decision on this in the coming days.
- The corona passport, or Covid certificate, will be issued on Wednesday implemented in Belgium. Fully vaccinated travellers, people with a recent negative PCR test and people who have had a corona infection in the past six months and have been protected again, will receive a corona pass that allows them to travel within the European Union. The government does warn that not all countries accept the certificate yet, because the corona pass will only be officially introduced within the EU from 1 July.
- The Taj Mahal in India reopened on Wednesday after being closed for nearly three months. In total, a maximum of 650 tourists are allowed in the large mausoleum in Agra within the area, report Indian news sources. Before the corona crisis, about 20,000 tourists a day visited the Taj Mahal. More major monuments in India will reopen to visitors on Wednesday, as the country’s wave of coronavirus has subsided for about a month now. From Tuesday to Wednesday, 62,224 new corona cases were reported by the Indian Ministry of Health, according to Reuters news agency, compared to 400,000 cases per day in early May.
