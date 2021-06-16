The Taj Mahal has been open to tourists since Wednesday. Photo Money Sharma / AFP

Here keeps NRC the most important developments regarding the corona pandemic. This was the most important news of Tuesday 15 June.

The decline in the number of corona patients that is being cared for in hospitals continues. On Tuesday afternoon, 645 people were treated with Covid-19. The reported infection numbers are also moving in the right direction; those names last week with 38 percent off.

The Ministry of Health is going in more places mobile vaccination sites Bet. These so-called injection buses drive around in neighborhoods with a relatively high number of vaccination refusals or people who have doubts, such as in strictly religious municipalities or socio-economically vulnerable neighbourhoods.

Anyone born in 1995 or 1996 can now make an appointment for a corona vaccination. That is what umbrella organization GGD GHOR Nederland wrote on Twitter on Monday. This population group receives a shot with the vaccine from BioNtech/Pfizer or Moderna.