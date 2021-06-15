Summer has yet to officially start, but the first tropical day of the year is expected on Wednesday. In the east and southeast of the country, the mercury reaches thirty degrees in many places.











In the north of the country, the tropical temperatures will not be tapped, but it will still be warm with about 27 degrees, says Diana Woei of Weerplaza. “The night from Wednesday to Thursday it hardly cools down and very humid air is coming our way.” That means that we can expect a stuffy night. That clammy air will remain in our country on Thursday and will push the temperatures even higher; in the east of the country it can be as much as 35 degrees.

thunderstorms

The drought will end on Friday morning. Woei: ,,Severe thunderstorms are moving over our country from the south in the morning. They can cause heavy rainfall locally.”

Uncertain weekend

Woei gives the weather forecast for the weekend with some reservations: ,,We are then exactly on the border with the warm air in the east of Europe and the less warm air in the west. In any case, it will be a lot cooler than the past few days with temperatures between 19 and 22 degrees.”

That does not alter the fact that for the time being it will remain a pleasant stay in the Netherlands. Although it will become slightly cooler next week, the start of the astronomical summer on June 21 seems to be accompanied by good weather. For the coming period, Woei expects mainly warm and relatively dry weather.