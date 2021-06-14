After years of attempts and suffering, Cetilar Racing finally and deservedly conquers its first victory in the FIA ​​WEC at the 8h of Portimao.

The Tuscan team, assisted by AF Corse, did absolutely nothing wrong in the Algarve, despite the competition in the LMGTE Am class and all in the balance right up to the checkered flag.

It all started with an excellent qualification of the Ferrari 488 # 47 that Roberto Lacorte placed in third place on Saturday, keeping behind even the most popular cars and after Giorgio Sernagiotto and Antonio Fuoco had already managed to have their say in the Free Practice.

“We were all extremely satisfied with this third time – commented Lacorte – We made a courageous choice, deciding to compete in qualifying with only one set of tires and the result was excellent, saving even a set of tires for the race”.

“I think it was the best situation, then we knew that the position is not so important in races like these, but we have seen that we are there, the car is there and we are placed up front. The conditions to do well are there. they were all, you just had to keep your concentration and a good pace, doing a clean race ”.

The race, in fact, was not only clean, but also perfect in terms of strategies. Lacorte started by defending himself well and remaining attached to the group of the best, avoiding being involved in accidents and problems that others have had.

Sernagiotto gritted his teeth, also thanks to a driving shift without changing two tires, while Fuoco, an experienced Ferrari GT driver, exploited his potential to repel the final assaults of the Porsche # 54 of Team Project 1 (Egidio Perfetti / Riccardo Pera / Matteo Cairoli), finishing victorious with a 5 “margin on the 911.

This means that, combined with the podium in Spa-Francorchamps, Cetilar Racing is also first in the championship standings among the LMGTE Ams.

“Describing what you feel is as difficult as realizing it. It is the first victory for me in an FIA and ACO race, and we have worked for a long time to get there, but it is well deserved, especially by the people who worked with us”, Lacorte commented, visibly moved.

“To earn it, among other things, we had to fight until the end, without making any mistakes, and for this I would say that it is even more beautiful and special. I have to thank my teammates, Giorgio and Antonio, but also Amato Ferrari of AF Racing and Antonio Coletta, head of Ferrari GT “, commented Lacorte, visibly moved.

Sernagiotto, on the other hand, revealed what did not go the right way: “The first stint was very difficult for me because we immediately understood that there was a problem with the temperatures and tire pressures. We tried to collect data, in in order to improve. Unfortunately in the second stint I had a problem at the pit stop, the pistol did not work and therefore the right tires were not changed “.

“It was very hard to continue with the same tires, but I attacked giving my soul to give the car to Antonio in the best possible position. We did a great job, we arrived here after very difficult years, with a new car and many things to find out. Honestly, it’s hard to understand that we are first, it will take a while to make it happen! ”

“The thing that makes me think is that we are the same as last year, with the same commitment as then. The satisfaction is incredible. And now we are first in the championship. Roberto among the Bronze drivers is the top,” Tony Fire “is absolutely from the top and I, like Silver, would say that, all in all, I manage quite well … “

Fuoco commented: “It was a great weekend. We got along very well with the car right from free practice. Roberto then did an excellent qualifying and also in the first stint he was the first of the Bronze. He was very good at keeping the car close to the first ones, so when it was my turn it was easier to get them back. “

“It was hard to keep up with someone as fast as Cairoli, who has always given us a hard time, but the team made an excellent strategy and we came out of the pits in front of them. We always kept everything under control, then the Full Course Yellow certainly helped us in the final. Thanks clearly go to the team, at the moment we are all very happy, but we have to keep working and pushing because the season is still long “.