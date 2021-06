June 12, 2021CommentRecent

“Team up with Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends on a new mission to save the galaxy.” Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will arrive in 2022, and in this trailer he leaves a wide example of what players will find once it hits the stores for Nintendo Switch. Like the first installment, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a tactical role-playing video game that brings together Nintendo and Ubisoft characters around the same goal.