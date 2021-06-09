D.Germany’s cinema operators are determined to welcome audiences again on July 1st, a traditional Thursday cinema. Whether multiplex or art house cinema: after almost seven months without visitors, they announce new material. The Oscar winner “Nomadland” and the Berlinale surprise “Ich bin dein Mensch” will be shown in many arthouse cinemas.

The Cine-Star cinemas start with “Godzilla vs. Kong 3D” and the Otto film “Catweazle”. In order to prepare for the reopening, the industry is demanding new rules from politicians. As reported by the German film industry, the lifting of the mask requirement at the site and permission to sell snacks and drinks are a prerequisite. In addition, seating capacities of at least 50 percent are required in order to be able to work economically.

The patchwork of regulations is problematic. “We have cinemas in thirteen federal states, and each federal state has different rules on intervals, requirements with regard to mask compulsory, confectionery sales, capacity limits and the like,” says Kim Ludolf Koch, CEO of Cineplex. The organizational effort involved in compulsory testing is also high: “If the test is an entry requirement for visitors, this will have an impact on cinema attendance.”

Small houses are flexible

While the big cinemas need a lead time, the small houses can open spontaneously. Call to Germany’s oldest art house cinema, the Cinema Ostertor in Bremen’s district. The mood is reasonably good with managing director Andrea Settje. “We can open from one day to the next,” that is a clear advantage of the small house with one hundred and twenty places.

It looks different with Sebastian Stürtz from the Cineplex in Aachen. His family is the fourth generation to make cinemas in Aachen and Alsdorf and has twenty-four halls. He, too, is excited about the opening, but has other problems to contend with: In March 2020, two hundred and thirty employees were working for the Cineplex. Today there are still ninety. Probably around thirty to forty will be returning by the start, but it needs a better perspective for the many mini-jobbers.

The Stürtz family’s cinemas were open from May to October, although there were infections in the country in the summer as well. But: “Nobody was infected with us, no employee, no guest.” Oliver Fock, Managing Director of CineStar, reports similar results. A model project by the CineStar Stadthalle Lübeck showed that cinemas with 50 percent occupancy and consumption at the square are a safe place. The cinema operators hope to be able to start with occupancy capacities of fifty percent. “It is hardly possible to work economically underneath,” says Fock.

There is a “film jam” everywhere

The uniform industry date is important. According to the ordinance, the Cineplex in the Aachen district could have opened on May 28th. But the industry learned the lesson from the summer that quick decisions are not efficient. The cinemas opened, but could hardly offer any exciting films. Now there is a “film jam”. Many titles from last year are on heap. Sometimes there is a mess of appointments with the distributors, a lot is still pushed back and forth. Other films such as “Wonder Woman 1984” only run on streaming providers.

Soon there will also be an increasing number of European films, where the distributors are more flexible and can make far more independent decisions. The cinema in the Ostertor starts on July 1st with the winner of the Golden Berlinale Bear “Bad Lucky Banging or Loony Porn” and the documentaries “Before me the south” and “Tomorrow belongs to us”.

The financial consequences cannot yet be quantified in any of the houses, but trends are emerging. “In 2020 we lost almost seventy percent of our visitors, around 12.5 million,” says Koch. Since every visitor causes around five euros in fixed costs, he speaks of a loss of around seventy million euros.

Cinema is passion

There was a lot of help, but according to Koch, twenty-five percent remains that the cinema operators had to pay for themselves. For the Cineplex cinemas, he therefore does not rule out the possibility that the additional costs could be added to the tickets for current films. But each member of the group sets the prices independently. “We assume that it will take a few weeks, if not months, before we can return to a normal level of attendance,” says Koch. On average, you have to sell each seat two hundred times a year to cover the costs.

Sebastian Stürtz from Aachen is also hoping for many visitors. It will start with three locations on July 1st and look at the numbers in July. It’s not just about the money, though. Cinema is not just any place: “It’s passion. So much depends on it. “