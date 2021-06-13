Microsoft has offered a first look at Halo Infinite multiplayer.

The video, below, shows some gameplay from the player’s perspective, with lots of non-gameplay angles, too.

Halo Infinite, due out “holiday 2021” on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam, as well as Xbox Game Pass day one, offers free-to-play multiplayer.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Joseph Staten, Head of Creative for Halo Infinite, said Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will have the Spartan Academy and Spartan Commander Laurette, who will help players familiarize themselves with maps, weapons, and equipment. There will also be bot matches to help players “warm up” before they hit the battlefield.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is cross-play with cross-platform progression.

Meanwhile, Microsoft showed a Halo Infinite campaign cutscene, which sees Master Chief float through space debris before landing in a spaceship of some description. There he meets up with a mystery AI – one that appears to have dispatched the rogue Cortana in some way.

“We are continuing the story of the Master Chief and Cortana from Halo 5, but also telling a story that’s welcoming for new players,” Staten said.

“Cortana’s fate is one of the Infinite campaign’s big mysteries, and early in the story, you will meet a new UNSC AI, ‘the Weapon’, that was created to help stop Cortana. Together with the Pilot, the Master Chief, and the Weapon begin an epic adventure to explore Zeta Halo, defeat the Banished forces who control the ring, and unravel even more mysteries along the way. “

During its E3 showcase event, Microsoft confirmed Halo Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer launch together “holiday 2021”.