No more taxes on the first house purchased by young people and on the relative mutual: this is the novelty contained in the decree Support bis to help support the new generations and the resumption of real estate trading. An initiative – apparently – more than positive, supported by valid intentions. But – as underlined by an analysis conducted by Sole 24 Ore– the text of the law “leaks from many parts, due to errors and irrationality and often obtains probably unexpected and somewhat paradoxical effects, with many consequences”.

Let’s start from structure of the standard: according to article 64, paragraphs 6-8, of Legislative Decree 73/2021, the facilitation for the purchase of a “first home” and the relative loan stipulated between May 26, 2021 and June 30, 2022 is aimed only at individuals under 36 years of age . Furthermore, it should be noted that in the sales not taxable to VAT, or generally between private individuals, the under 36 relief eliminates registration, mortgage and cadastral taxes. While in the sales taxable with VAT – this is the case of the sale made by the company that built or renovated the building – the buyer must pay VAT to the seller, but accrues a non-refundable tax credit that he can spend: o to pay registration taxes, mortgage , cadastral, on deeds of succession and donation presented after the date of acquisition of the credit; o to pay the personal income tax due on the basis of the tax return to be submitted after the date of purchase; o to compensate sums due by way of withholding taxes, social security or welfare contributions or premiums for insurance against accidents at work and occupational diseases, he says The sun 24 hours. On the other hand, as regards mortgages, the facility eliminates the substitute tax as well as registration, mortgage and stamp duties.

We then arrive at seven inconsistencies, summarized as follows:

Buying and selling subject to VAT with surprise Isee: the law prescribes an ISEE not exceeding 40 thousand euros per year as a prerequisite only for purchases subject to registration tax (paragraph 6), but does not repeat it for VAT (paragraph 7): the doubt is that it is not a choice intentional, but an involuntary omission, as the rule was notoriously created to facilitate young buyers without substantial resources, specifies Il Sole 24 Ore. In addition, while the cancellation of the registration tax causes a modest advantage, the VAT is much higher (4% of the price).

Forgotten stamp duty and mortgage fees: the law cancels the registration, mortgage and cadastral taxes, but forgets the existence of stamp duty and mortgage taxes, a total of 320 euros for each act for which proportional registration tax is not paid, he explains The sun 24 hours.

If one of the buyers does not qualify the benefit applies only to the part of the taxable value referable to the purchaser with the requisites required. With the paradox, however, that if the ordinary registration tax due for the non-subsidized purchase is less than 1,000 euros, a minimum tax of 1,000 euros must still be paid, which, added to the 320 euros stamp duty and mortgage tax due by the buyer under 36, even makes the request for facilitation inconvenient, as demonstrated by the calculations contained in the table opposite, continue The sun 24 hours.

Age: it was expected that the law would facilitate those who had not yet turned 36 at the time of signing the contract. Instead, the law grants the benefit to “persons who have not yet completed thirty-six years of age in the year in which the deed is deed”.

The preliminary contract is not tax exempt: the law speaks of “translation deeds for consideration”, but forgets the relative preliminary contract for which the registration tax is thus due (3% for advances and 0.50% for confirmatory deeds), ‘mortgage tax of 200 euros, stamp duty (155) and mortgage tax (35), says The sun 24 hours.

The tax credit from “repurchase” is canceled: you have a tax credit if you sell your “first home” and buy back another within a year (article 7, law 448/1998). What follows from the fact that the rule on the under 36 bonus eliminates registration, mortgage and land registry taxes (and, indirectly, VAT)? That the contract object of the benefit in question is not valid as a “repurchase” useful for forming the tax credit. The contract stipulated with the under 36 benefit also continues The sun 24 hours– it does not count for the formation of a future tax credit in the event of the sale of goods purchased with zero taxes.

Saving “appliances”: departures such as cellars, attics and garages are not mentioned in the law, only “first homes” are mentioned. However, it seems obvious to believe that the fate of the pertinence follows that of the main good at the service of which it is placed, and this both for the general rule and for the reason that the “first home” bonus, he concludes The sun 24 hours.