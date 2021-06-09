There is already a first D-day for the renewal of Ilaix Moriba. As reported by La Vanguardia, Barça will meet next Tuesday the 15th with Rogon, the agency that watches over the interests of footballers, to deal with the extension of the contract of the player born in Conakry and with a Spanish passport.

For Barça, renewing Ilaix is ​​an absolute priority. The objective is to extend the contract until 2026, with a substantial improvement in the tab. It happens that the explosion of Ilaix has surprised Barça itself, who thought they could negotiate with a little more calm with the midfielder and focus on the other strategic renewal, that of Ansu Fati. However, the powerful emergence of the player thanks to the opportunities that Koeman has given him has put him on the shelf. According to La Vanguardia, giants like Manchester United have taken an interest in him.

Ilaix, grateful to Koeman, has Barça as a priority. But, obviously, the negotiation will not be easy because the azulgrana is about to sign his first major contract as a professional and the Moriba are not simple. His father did not make his first renewal easy at all, for which Barça had to renounce certain immovable policies in La Masia to ensure the continuity of the midfielder, who has a contract until June 2022 and a clause of 100 million euros.