At the presentation of the Tesla Model S Plaid, attendees have been able to play in the electric car.

In recent weeks we have told you on different occasions that the brand’s new cars Tesla they were going to have a kind of integrated console, which also has AMD technology. Elon musk He came to ensure that on that console we could play video games like The Witcher 3 or Cyberpunk 2077, and now we have been able to verify that it’s true.

In the Tesla Model S Plaid presentation event, the company has taught attendees the characteristics of the car. Among them, his console. And yes, as you can see in the following tweet, Cyberpunk 2077 runs on a Tesla at 60 fps, without major problems. Musk assured that the cars will have a level of entertainment and power similar to what a PlayStation 5 can provide.

As we already told you, the car will have an AMD processor with integrated graphics and another independent graphics. On paper, it is not entirely clear that this integrated console really can arrive At the level of PS5, but still it is still surprising and eye-catching. It will be interesting to see in the future performance benchmarks to really see how much the Tesla console looks like a PlayStation or Xbox.

A Tesla remote? Source: Reddit, Paul Spivak.

The curious thing, moreover, is that in reddit has appeared a photograph of a so-called Tesla command. It is not clear if this driver is functional or is it from decor, but we would not be surprised if the console is accompanied by a new command. Beyond that, Elon Musk has put out his chest: “There has never been a car that has state-of-the-art computing, infotainment and entertainment technology literally on the level of a PlayStation 5, “such as has indicated The Verge.

As for Cyberpunk 2077, we recently saw a video that the developers put together internally with the bugs in the game, and it is so horrible as you can think. Of course, we have known this video for a unpleasant event: CD Projekt has suffered a major hack. In fact, in the last few hours we have known that it is More serious of what the study thought and could include private employee data.

