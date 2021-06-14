The first to carry it out will be the players of the Italian national team at Euro 2020. Carlo Gravina: “We will start already in the retreats”

Genoa – Christian Eriksen’s illness during Denmark – Finland kept the whole world in suspense. The Inter midfielder, collapsed to the ground due to a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, was saved thanks to the timely intervention of the medical team and above all that of Simon Kjaer, the Danish captain who prevented Eriksen from swallowing his tongue by turning it in the right location. A decisive intervention that also inspired the Italian Football Federation, ready to involve the players in first aid courses.

“During the retreats of the individual teams, on the basis of the work that our federal medical commission chaired by Paolo Zeppilli is starting to prepare this morning, some first aid training courses. And in the meantime we will start already during the withdrawal of the National team “explained the president of the FIGC Carlo Gravina. Already in 2012, after the death of Piermario Morosini, the Mogess was launched, a project that provided for a series of preventive measures and emergency management, including The Mogess failed to spread but the FIGC is now considering making first aid courses compulsory for all professional footballers and for those who want to obtain national licenses.

