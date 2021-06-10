No Result
Fires A fire in a detached house broke out in Raahe in the morning, a fire alarm rescued two girls who slept in the house

June 10, 2021
The teenage girls woke up to the sound of the fire alarm, says the firefighter.

In Northern Ostrobothnia A fire in a detached house broke out in Raahe this morning, according to the River Valleys Rescue Department. The emergency center received a report of a fire in a detached house in the Honganpalo area after half past six in the morning.

On-call firefighter Joose Veteläinen tells STT that at the time the fire broke out, there were two teenage girls sleeping in the house who woke up to the sound of a fire alarm. The girls were not injured in the fire, but the single-story detached house suffered significant smoke and soot damage.

Watery according to the girls got out of the house safely. However, he says he always considers the situation to be awkward if, after a fire breaks out, he wakes up to the sound of a fire alarm.

“A working fire alarm saved two people here for sure,” Veteläinen tells STT.

According to him, the rescue service has a preliminary understanding of where the fire originated, but there is no definite information yet. The Rescue Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

