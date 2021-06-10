No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires A fire broke out in a nursing home in Turku at night, a wheelchair caught fire for a reason unknown so far

by admin_gke11ifx
June 10, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

One person was injured in the fire.

RelatedPosts

In Turku an early morning fire broke out in a nursing home. According to the rescue service, a wheelchair caught fire in the living room of the nursing home for a reason unknown so far. One person was rescued from the room who was not seriously injured. However, he was transported to the hospital.

The rescue service and the staff of the nursing home moved five other residents of the ward to other premises for the rest of the night.

Palosta there was an automatic alarm, after which the nurses went to check the situation immediately, according to the rescue service. The fire generated a lot of smoke in the hallway, which prevented the nurses from initially extinguishing the fire. However, the nurses immediately called the emergency center.

According to the rescue service, the automatic fire extinguishing equipment also limited the fire.

The Rescue Department received an alert for a fire classified as large on Capsiankatu just before half past two on Thursday morning. The cause of the wheelchair’s ignition is being investigated.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Lawyer reveals a way to get tax deduction after coronavirus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.