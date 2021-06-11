Employees of the State Fire Supervision Authority (GPN) of the EMERCOM of Russia received the right to check the documents of citizens when checking reports of fires. The corresponding law was signed by President Vladimir Putin. The document is posted on the official Internetportal legal information.

Federal law introduces amendments to certain normative acts in connection with the adoption of the law “On state control (supervision) and municipal control in the Russian Federation”. According to the amendments, “officials of the federal executive body authorized to solve problems in the field of fire safety, when considering proceedings on administrative offenses on the facts of fires “, as well as when checking reports on incidents, crimes and administrative offenses related to fires, are empowered to demand identity documents from citizens in case of suspicion of committing a fire-related crime or if there is a reason for initiation of an administrative offense case in the field of fire safety against them.

In addition, the document empowers the employees of the State Fire Supervision Service to receive from medical and other organizations personal data of citizens who have died or been injured in fires. Also, firefighters will be able to require citizens to leave the fire zone without calling the police.

Earlier, Russia simplified early retirement for several professions, such as teachers, doctors, pilots and firefighters. Their experience will include periods of study and additional education. At this time, employees should retain jobs and wages, and employers are obliged to deduct pension insurance contributions for them, the cabinet stressed.