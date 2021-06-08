This tuesday afternoon a fire has started in the Collserola Park (Barcelona) in an area close to homes. The firefighters of the Ciudad Condal received the notice at 6:34 p.m. and they are working to put out the fire.

It originated in the high area of ​​the Roquetes road, in the Barcelona neighborhood of Nou Barris. The troops have managed to stabilize the right flank, and now efforts are focused on the left side to prevent the flames from reaching one of the massifs of this natural setting.

No personal injury

They have traveled to the scene 12 members of the Barcelona Fire Brigade and two surveillance and attack aircraft of the Fire Brigade of the Generalitat, in addition to a team specialized in forest fires, the GRAF. Two seaplanes have also joined the task, loading water into the sea to discharge it in the area affected by the flames.

Despite the fire affects areas near populated neighborhoods, there are no injuries or damage to homes, as stated by municipal sources. The fire it affects three bus lines in the area: V27, 27 and 47.

Forestry campaign

Just last monday Barcelona Firefighters presented the forest campaign to prevent fires during the summer. To do this, they delimited several basic coverage areas: the Collserola mountains, Vallvidera park, Vall d’Hebron park, Eixample park and Sant Andreu park.