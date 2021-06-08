With the transition to alternative energy sources, Finland will gradually phase out oil, including again reducing purchases from Russia. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto warned about this in an interview with RBC.

The Finnish authorities are going to make the national economy carbon-neutral by 2035. This means reducing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted and the use of non-renewable resources, which include oil.

At present, the country imports 60 percent of its energy consumption, three-quarters of it comes from oil and gas, and Russia supplies 60 percent of it. Therefore, due to the new energy policy, the supply of Russian resources will continue to fall.

At the same time, Haavisto did not rule out that the “green transition” will provide new opportunities for cooperation with Russia. For example, Finland would like to work together to combat climate change, reduce harmful emissions and increase the use of clean energy technologies.

In 2020, supplies of Russian oil to Finland decreased by 16 percent compared to 2019. In the first quarter of 2021, the process accelerated – the fall in annual terms was already 25 percent. In April, purchases fell to 400 thousand tons, which is 63.6 percent less than in 2020.

Prior to that, Finland announced that it was ready to abandon the import of Russian electricity. However, this time the problem is not related to environmental friendliness – the Finns complain about the critical deterioration of power transmission lines in Russia. Their condition threatens the stability of supplies, but Russia does not want to recognize the problem and carry out modernization.