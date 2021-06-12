Previous Chronicle

From shock to surprise, the match between Denmark and Finland played in Copenhagen this Saturday will remain forever in the memory of fans of both teams. The match, which marked the debut of the Finnish team in a major international tournament, was marked by a great scare starring Christian Eriksen, leader of Denmark, who fainted on the edge of halftime and had to be rushed to hospital, where the doctors managed to stabilize him. UEFA suspended the match immediately. Later, according to the spokesmen for the Danish national team, the Inter midfielder wanted to speak with his teammates to ask them to replay the match and they asked UEFA for the resumption, to which the continental body agreed in the middle of a wave of criticism on social networks for the insensitivity of the decision.

Two hours later, the game returned to the moment in which it had stayed, the 42nd minute with 0-0 on the scoreboard. Until the terrible incident, Denmark had clearly dominated and only the good work of goalkeeper Hradecky kept the score immovable. Without Eriksen, their leader and differential player, the Danes returned to the field trying to maintain their superiority, but the shock was still evident in all of them. Finland then took advantage of their rival’s lack of concentration to score the goal on their only occasion of the match, the first for the Baltic team in the elite. Pohjanpalo flew in to finish off Uronen’s cross and Schmeichel failed to catch the ball under his arm.

Denmark was frustrated after so many missed chances and tried to push something else. Poulsen managed to pull out a rogue penalty, but Hradecky appeared to stop Hojbjerg’s loose shot, which ended up on his knees on the ground. The victory gives wings to Finland, which dreams of playing the playoffs in its first appearance in a European Championship. In Denmark, defeat hurts less after the Eriksen shock, an episode that fortunately did not end in tragedy.

