The first time. Like Chispas, your first colony. Faced with this unknown immensity, Finland comes across. Questions fill his head. Doubts. Uncertainty. Hesitation. Nordic footballers do not face a spicy movie by Bigas Luna, they do make their debut in a European Championship. They have never made a career in the continental event. Your time has come at your best. And, also, with the tranquility of measuring up to his neighbor, who has been spied on by putting his ear to the wall. Denmark and Finland know each other, they can even blend into their football, and both seek the same thing: to have a leading role in the tournament that nobody assumes. They are two of the marias, but life gives you surprises. Let them tell Denmark in 1992, when the bloody Balkan war led UEFA to exclude Yugoslavia. The Danish coach, Richard Moller-Nielsen, had to make an emergency call with footballers that they were already turning brown in the sun and when he had them in front of him he blurted out that they were going to Sweden “to play the Eurocup and win it.” The laugh was worldwide. But that nonchalance took them far. Far away. To the title. He exalted footballers like Schmeichel, Larsen or Povlsen. Michael Laudrup was not there, who was his great figure. In this edition they will look for their second dream, but the difference with the top teams is now wider.

A very tactical match is expected. This is how its technicians send it. Supportive, organized and almost linear football. Markku Kanerva directs Finland. He is obsessed with method. The one who was a school teacher has made a team in his image and likeness. Hans Backe was managing the national team in 2016 and did not win a game. The Federation changed the technician and the sky opened. In qualifying, all he had to do was kneel down against Italy. He finished second ahead of historical figures such as Greece. They will finally play that Euro Cup that was denied them in 2008 when they lost in the final match against Portugal in Porto. Today’s Finland is like a club team, a group of friends. This is how they define themselves. And above all of them, Teemu Pukki stands out. The Norwich striker scored ten of the sixteen goals in qualifying. Such is its repercussion that it is involved in 69 percent of Finland’s goals. He arrives battered, with an injury to the ankle ligament that has brought him to a bad place, but he will be to form the attack line with Joel Pohjanpalo.

Opposite will be Denmark, who will have in their favor contesting the clash in Copenhagen. Kasper Hjulmand, who took over after Age Hareide’s dismissal despite leading the team to success, has a growing generation of footballers. So much so that they have reached the final phase without losing, a milestone only achieved by Belgium, Italy, Spain and Ukraine. The Nordic team missed the last European Championship and have gathered strength for this. Valencian player Wass, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Christensen (Chelsea) or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) are the leaders of a titanium group.