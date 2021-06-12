The Quilmes riverbank was a popular spa in the Province of Buenos Aires. Previous to Mar del Plata. Previous, simpler, less aristocratic. The strip was full of piringundines and even there was a cinema on the water.

He tells us Chalo Agnelli, Romantic historian of the area. “The screen was over the river. It was an iron frame. Spectators were located in a roundabout. “

We invented the collective, the dulce de leche, the magiclick, the soda siphon and the porn cinema. The film that matters to us dates from 1907, according to the documents obtained for this article. It was called The satyr, but due to successive misprints it is known today as The Sartorio (?) or the Satario (??)

The filming happened almost 60 years before pornography was legalized. Just in 1969, within the so-called Sex 69, a massive sex fair, Denmark became the first nation in the world to legalize pornography.

But pioneers, by definition, are illicit. Denmark, like the institutions, came very late to porn. He did it when the cinema entered the Third age and explicit sex was already a business that moved a silver cake. In addition, thousands of films had been filmed and not only did it exist, but it was a genre on the rise by the simple prestige that the forbidden grants.

“El Sartorio” is a film about a kind of demon with horns and a beard who gets turned on by spying on women.

Denmark went down in Fallute history, but Argentina had already filmed in black and white, Chaplin mode, almost superimposing frames.

Banks of Quilmes. 1907. Three naked women begin to caress each other (lesbianism) and a man with a mask (fetishism) who goes and kidnaps one of them. For a short of four minutes, saying more would be the last straw. spoiler.

Scene with oral sex. There will also be submission. In the background, as scenery, some bushes worthy of the Brazilian jungle by Alberto Fernández.

The urban baquianos say: “It was filmed here.” And “here” is a street that right now is in Bernal. Homemade, it’s called. An avenue. “Homemade in the background”, they specify. In parentheses, a documentary for Netflix about the beginnings of the public tit could be coming at any moment.

“It was filmed around 1912, but the one who knows well is San Martín,” says Agnelli, a historian of the region for 50 years. A few blocks away we are going to talk to someone named San Martin, Fernando San Martin, the Liberator of Quilmes.

Author of Argentine silent film 1896 to 1932 (500 pages edited by Laiglon, in 2019), Fernando confirms that the first pornographic film was filmed in Argentina. He says that according to various film specialists XXX, Argentina was something like the Mecca of films with nudes, and it was more than two decades before Hilda Isabel “la Coca” Sarli was born.

The modest hero brings us a material extracted from the investigation A Brief History of Early Pornography -A brief history of the beginnings of porn-. Some details of the filming are revealed in the text: “Three women are having fun in a river and begin to caress each other. A man dressed as a” devil “with a false tail, horns and mustaches comes out of the foliage and captures one of the women ”.

In Creole, she performs oral sex on the guy in disguise and at one point they do 69: favorite take of the Kamasutra. Finally there will be penetration.

“Close-up inserts of his penis appear, inserting himself inside her. As the woman stands on the devil, you see semen falling from her vagina. “

A worthy essay by the writer Natalia Moret, published in Page 12, implies that it is probable – according to the historian of the genre Ariel testori– that the title is a bad transcription of The satyr, since the film shows a nymph having outdoor sex with a faun.



Researcher Fernando San Martín’s book reveals details of the story

Who worked? Who filmed it? Were they actors? In Quilmes they tell us that before there were porn actors, women who worked as prostitutes in port areas used to appear on the scene. The “satyr” in question would have been a French flag sailor that he had bought a camcorder.

When censorship in France became more severe around 1905 – said Paco Gisbert, journalist, pornographer and swimmer – pornographic productions, that is to say, clandestine ones, moved to countries like Mexico and Argentina. For the specialist, Buenos Aires was a pornographic film production center even before 1904.

San Martín reads us an article by Playboy on the origins of that industry. “Films with full and explicit sexual activity were shipped from Argentina to private buyers, mostly in France and England, but also as far away as Russia and the Balkans.”

The cinematographic researcher Andrea Cuarterolo placeholder image public Nitrate fantasies. The pornographic and erotic cinema in Argentina at the beginning of the 20th century. A summary would indicate that The satyr It is the first of many filmed in Argentina. Several historians adhere to the theory about our cinematographic innovation. It says more: Argentina was “the nerve center in the production of pornographic films.”

“This production was not limited, however, to films with explicit sexual content, but also included erotic films that transcended the brothel circuits, reaching, on occasions, the most select commercial cinemas in the country.”

The Satiro it was a short film. It had been doubting whether the shores of Rosario or the bank of Quilmes. The secret mythology of collecting installed the motion that there is only one copy in the hands of the heirs of a Spanish serial collector. But the truth (right?) Is that it would be in the Kinsey Institute Film Archive, whose catalog has a file error on the find. “Buenos Aires” is correct. The possibility that it was in “1912”, no.

The April 14, 1907, page 4 of The reading, Quilmeño newspaper and weekly of a religious nature, leaves no room for doubt with a letter from readers expressing the anger of some residents of Bernal, scandalized by the presence of a group of women “totally devoid of their clothes”, dancing like crazy to tie with a man who wore “a pair of horns on his head”.

San Martín goes to the bone and says that the same landscape where it was filmed The satyr is the one we can see in Help me to live, 1936 film with Freedom Lamarque, directed by José Agustín Ferreyra.

She (Lamarque) is kidnapped by a man who takes her to a ranch near the shore of a river. In his attempt to flee he finds snakes and pigs. “The system of trees and willows, plus the swamps, give the indication that it is the same Quilmes river. It is the same location. We are strictly talking about the Bernal coast. Caseros Avenue, in the background ”.

Ratify the possible French sailor with a video camera. “The subject of pornography was born from the time of Lumière, in 1896. Cinema emerges as the possibility of filming pornography. Art always investigated the anatomy of man, it always worked with the nakedness of the human body ”.

What a national paradox: we invented porn and today, more than a century later, it is a practically extinct national industry where they stand out Victor Maytland (Pinja turtles) Y Cesar Jones, a kind of Lars Von Trier of extreme sex. Point.

“INCAA never subsidized the national porn cinema,” Maytland told us.

“A minimal sense of reality indicates that a porno will never get a state subsidy. And a modicum of understanding regarding gender indicates that this is the best thing that can happen, ”Jones replied.

In 1880 Quilmes ran as a candidate to be the capital of the province of Buenos Aires, competing with other cities. Progress was evident and a fruitful establishment of factories was beginning on the side of the railroad tracks.

In 1888 it was installed the Argentine Brewery and Malt of Quilmes. In the history of the town there is not a single line dedicated to The Satyr.

Or rather let’s call it “El Satario” because there is a movie The satyr, from 1970, with Jorge Salcedo. Also, for the option “El Sartorio”, on the internet, only Rolo, the singer from La Beriso, appears.



It was filmed in 1907 in Bernal, province of Buenos Aires. The short lasts 4 minutes and 32 seconds.

Anyway, we are talking about “the vanguard of porn cinema”, emphasizes San Martín. “They could have been women who worked as prostitutes on Isla Maciel, which is 50 blocks from the Ribera. At the time, in Quilmes there were also recesses such as the Casilla de Cuitiño, where they offered you barbecue, a walk and some boxes for people who wanted to spend the night in the place … “

Synopsis: six nymphs play naked in a river. From the bushes, a kind of demon with horns and a beard gets excited spying on them. The satyr comes out of his hiding place and runs, but only manages to capture one of them. After slight resistance from the nymph, he and she have demonic sex. The satyr escapes when the other nymphs appear to rescue his friend.

