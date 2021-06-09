Childbirth is an event that happens every second in the world, but the birth of large number of twins is rare, especially above the number 5.

The well-known world record, according to the Guinness Book of Records, is 9 twins, who were given birth by a 25-year-old woman, Halima Sissi, in a hospital in Morocco last May.

Halima had arrived in Morocco about a month and a half before that date in a critical condition.

Find out the record for the number of twins around the world

It is rare for a woman to give birth to a large number of twins at once, and some of them often suffer from health complications, as some fetuses are born underdeveloped and in other cases it leads to death.

Therefore, the Guinness figures focus on the number of live births, as a number of newborns die immediately after birth or days later due to complications.

The talk returned to record births, after a South African woman claimed that she recently gave birth to 10 twins after a short operation.

Goshaime Sithole, 37, and her husband, Tsotetsi, had told a news site that the births were 7 girls and 3 boys, but there was no immediate confirmation of the number.

The Guinness Book of Records said he was aware of the story, but it needed confirmation, stressing that the priority now is the health of the mother and newborns.

But it is confirmed that Goshaima was pregnant, as she published a picture of her shortly before giving birth, and it appeared from her stomach that she was pregnant with a large number of twins.

If it is confirmed that the number of twins in South Africa was 10, this would be the world record.

And the Guinness Book of Records website says that among the records recorded for him, 8 are born to American Nadia Suleiman.

In January 2009, Nadia grabbed international headlines after she gave birth to 6 boys and two girls in California.

All of Nadia’s children were able to grow up in the family’s care and overcome the ordeal of postpartum, which is usually dangerous for twin children.

In 1997, the American Bobby McCaughey gave birth to 7 twins in Iowa, which was considered the world record at the time. Never in living memory had 7 twins born at once, according to Sky News Arabia.

The children grew up and became young, and when they reached the age of 21, local newspapers celebrated them, noting two of them had problems with cerebral palsy before they underwent surgeries that eased the injury.