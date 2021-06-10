An Egyptian woman in the village of Al-Baghdadi, south of Luxor Governorate, disguised herself in men’s clothes for 50 years after the death of her husband, in order to support her daughter and grandchildren.

The story of the struggle of Saisa Abu Douh began in Luxor, more than 50 years ago, after the death of her husband, who was pregnant in the sixth month.

She decided to work, but the customs and traditions that prevented women from working at first stood in the way, so she cut her hair, wore men’s clothes, and began to go out to work after she gave birth to her only child, Huda.

Abu Douh began working in stone factories, and after years of tiredness, she worked to wipe shoes on Al-Mahatta Street in Luxor and in front of hotels and others, until her daughter Huda grew up, and supported her until her marriage.

Abu Douh found nothing in front of her but to fight for her daughter and grandchildren, until her truth was revealed to society, and she received the appropriate honor from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

She was honored for her great role in caring for her children by earning halal earnings, and she was showered with television interviews from various international media, where the Italian TV met her, and a TV documentary film was filmed about Hajja Sisa, who won the title of the ideal mother in Luxor Governorate years ago, to shed light on the Egyptian woman. And its ability to work in all fields.

She said in a statement to “The Seventh Day” that “like the rest of the women of Upper Egypt, she did not think of marriage at all after her husband’s death, and she stayed next to her daughter to raise her so that she would not be lost in society if she married another man.”

She added that “she decided to face the conditions in her community and village that prevent women from leaving to work in men’s professions in the mountains and the extreme heat, and she resolved to abandon her femininity, cut her hair and wore men’s clothes to raise her daughter who was left by her father as a sperm in her stomach, and for fear of being subjected to any harassment from men.”

Source: “The Seventh Day”