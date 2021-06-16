The third installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology underwent changes following comments from the community.

Bandai namco used his segment of the E3 2021 to speak only of House of Ashes, the next installment of horror from the studio Supermassive games. This will be the first chapter of The Dark Pictures Anthology in making the leap to next-gen consoles, but there are more changes to the game than just improving load times.

The legend that inspired House of Ashes happened thousands of years ago.Dan McDonald, Executive Producer of House of Ashes, spoke about the inspirations that Supermassive Games had in making the history of the game. As with Man of Medan and Little Hope (the previous installments of the study), this plot is also based on real events, but the legend they wanted to tell this time is so old, that some fragments were lost over time.

The legend tells the following: An emperor, called Naram-Sin, condemned the people of his kingdom by defying the gods, causing a curse to fall on him and the rest of his people. The entire kingdom was buried underground, and thousands of years later (in 2003), the ruins are discovered by the protagonists of House of Ashes.

Regarding the gameplay changes, House of Ashes implements a 360 degree camera, to facilitate exploration in closed spaces, which will be very frequent throughout history. A difficulty system was also added, after Supermassive Games got quite a bit of criticism about this in previous titles. Some people are looking for a greater challenge, while for others, these games are very complicated. With this new system, each player will be able to customize the experience to your liking.

House of Ashes coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC October 22. If you get too scared playing alone, remember that you can complete the whole story cooperatively with up to 5 people.

