Financing Klarna raised more than EUR 520 million in financing – the latest round raises the company’s value to more than EUR 37 billion

Swedish payment services company Klarna has raised $ 639 million (€ 524 million) in funding, the company reports.

The company collected in its previous round of funding in March, $ 1 billion in funding.

With the latest round of financing, the value of the company will rise to $ 45.6 billion, or about $ 37.4 billion. Klarna is Europe’s most valuable and the world’s second most valuable off-exchange fintech company.

On the funding round announced by Klarna predicted in the media as early as the end of May.

As already anticipated at that time, the value of the company will increase with the financing round, for example, past the clothing giant H&M. The company’s market value is already close to Finland’s most valuable company, Neste, which is worth more than EUR 42 billion.

Klarnan the value has multiplied in less than a year. Last September, the company said it had raised $ 650 million in new capital, bringing its value to about $ 10.65 billion.

According to Klarna, the volume of payments transmitted by its service increased to $ 18.9 billion in the first quarter of this year, compared to $ 9.9 billion a year earlier. Last year, the volume of payments increased 46 percent from the previous year, to $ 53 billion.

According to the company, its service is used by 18 million consumers worldwide and more than 250,000 retail stores through various sales channels.

The latest The financing round was led by Japanese technology investor Softbank and involved Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management and WestCap Group, which had previously invested in the company.

According to the company, the purpose of the financing is, among other things, to support its international expansion.

Previously, the company has invested in technology investor Silver Lake, Singapore government investment fund GIC and private equity firms Sequoia Capital, Blackrock and HMI, among others.