If you are like us, you surely remember all the hours you spent eliminating soldiers with Tarma, Marco, Fio and Eri on Metal slug, one of the most loved shooters by gamers. Although he had been missing for a while, the series will finally be back.

During the Summer Game Fest new title announced Metal Slug Tactics that will come from the hand of SNK, Leikir Studio Y Dotemu in a new tactical shooter with the famous characters of the saga. Although it may not be back as you expected, the visual art is interesting enough to give it a try.

It’s like Metal Slug and XCOM had a child

From what we can see it is a fusion of the characters of Metal slug with a game mode that reminds us of the popular saga, XCOM where in turns you will have to plan your strategy and your movements to be able to eliminate the opposing soldiers.

You will be able to assemble your own team made up of your favorite characters and also if at any time you feel that you will not be able to win the battle, you will be able to request reinforcements that will bring you artillery and for supposed vehicles such as the titular tank, Metal Slug.

It will also have roguelike elements, because after each battle you will gain battle experience that will help you improve your characters and their weapons so that you can be victorious more easily in your next confrontations.

For the moment it was only said that it would come to Pc through the platform Steam, where you can put it on your wishlist. But we hope that it will be available on consoles for all of us who loved this series and grew up with it.



